The Abuja Investments Company Limited (AICL) is seeking collaborative partnerships between agricultural stakeholders, renewable energy experts, and the federal government to harness Abuja’s vast investment potential.

The meeting follows the inaugural Abuja Business and Investment Summit (ABIS 2024).

Speaking at the roundtable, the group managing director of AICL, Maureen Tamuno, expressed profound gratitude to the minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, for his unwavering support and dedication to transforming Abuja’s economic landscape.

She also expressed appreciation to sponsors, stakeholders, and participants for being instrumental in the success of the initiatives.

She emphasised the importance of agriculture and renewable energy as key drivers of sustainable development, job creation, and economic diversification in the FCT. The discussions focused on strengthening partnerships to enhance food security, promote clean energy, and position Abuja as Africa’s leading investment hub.

Dr Tamuno underscored the importance of collective effort and stakeholder cooperation to tap into Abuja’s investment opportunities, particularly in agriculture and renewable energy.

Coordinator of the FCT Special Agro-industrial Processing Zones Project, Umma Abubakar, revealed that the Federal Capital Territory Administration has secured a $5 million loan to bolster the project’s initiatives in Abuja.

She said the initiative is expected to improve farmers’ livelihoods, resettle cows in the hub, create over 50,000 direct and indirect jobs, and stimulate economic growth. The chief investment officer, AICL, Dr Abiodun Akanbi, said that the Company is committed to supporting initiatives that drive economic growth and development in Abuja, adding that the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones Project aligns with its investment objectives.