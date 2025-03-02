The minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has emphasised the need for foreign airlines to support indigenous businesses particularly in the catering sector.

Speaking at the Aviation Stakeholders’ Forum held in Ikeja, Lagos, Keyamo, reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s aviation sector through policies aimed at boosting local economic growth, safeguarding workers’ rights, and enhancing infrastructure.

The minister, however, warned that compliance with this directive would influence the approval of airline schedules.

“I have said it before, and I am saying it again—foreign airlines should patronise indigenous caterers. Otherwise, I will not sign the summer schedule,” Keyamo stated.

He directed the director general of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo, to begin immediate engagement with airlines to enforce compliance.

The event was attended by key industry figures, including the permanent secretary of the ministry, Dr. Abubakar D. Kana, and heads of major aviation agencies. Among them were Capt. Chris Najomo, director general of NCAA; managing director of FAAN, Olubunmi Kuku; director general of NiMET, Prof. Charles Anosike; and managing director of NAMA, Farouk Umar, who was represented by director of Air Travel Services, John Tayo.

Also in attendance was Mustapha Sheik Abdullahi, Registrar of the African Aviation and Aerospace University (AAAU), alongside other senior officials.

During the engagement, Keyamo addressed concerns raised by aviation workers’ unions over restrictions on union activities within airlines. He directed the NCAA to engage airline operators to ensure that workers are allowed to exercise their rights.

He also assured union representatives of their involvement in discussions concerning the concession of airports, promising transparency in the process.

He pledged to instruct his Special Assistant on Public-Private Partnerships to engage union leaders and keep them informed about concession plans.

Keyamo further revealed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had finalised plans for the reconstruction of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos. He also hinted at the possibility of concessions for smaller airports to improve operational efficiency and service delivery.

The Stakeholders’ Forum served as a platform for open dialogue between the government, aviation agencies, and industry players, underscoring the administration’s commitment to a more collaborative and sustainable aviation sector.