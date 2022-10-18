AIICO Insurance Plc has partnered Indo-Eye Care Foundation, who successfully conducted free eye surgeries to 2,000 Nigerians in the current year.

Since 2007, the foundation has made it an annual event to conduct between 2,000 and 2,500 eye surgery free of charge for people and had done similar figure in the current year.

Speaking at the 2022 Sharad Purnima Dandiya event in Lagos recently, the managing director/CEO, AIICO Insurance Plc, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, said, his insurance firm offers to assist the less privileged to regain their sight through the support it gave to Indo-Eye Care Foundation.

Fajemirokun, who was represented by the Communication manager, AIICO Insurance, Mr. Ademola Adenekan, said this gesture is part of its Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) to the communities and humanity, promising that, the firm will continue to assist the less privileged and initiatives such as the eyecare foundation.

He said, the management of the underwriting firm is happy that through its gesture, more blind people can regain their sight back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that the insurer will continue to live up to its expectation and civic responsibilities, he added that, prompt payment of claims has and will continue to be the hallmark of its operation.

Earlier at the event, the president of the Gujarati Samaj, Mr. Tanna Shailesh, had disclosed that, through the Indo-Eye Care Foundation, doctors from India have been able to perform 25,000 eye surgeries at the Marina General Hospital as of 2021, adding that, about 2,000 more people have undergone free eye care surgeries in the current year.