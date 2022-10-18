Experts in the Nigeria’s energy industry yesterday tasked members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN ) to embrace technology and innovation as ways to remain relevant in the future of energy sector to drive its security and transition.

They said that the ongoing energy transition is yet to displace fossil fuel but energy workers must first overcome fear of being displaced by the transition and take their place in obtaining relevant knowledge in creativity, critical thinking and other soft skills to prepare themselves for the future.

Group general manager, National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), Bala Wunti who spoke as a lead panelist at the maiden edition of PENGASSAN Energy and Labour Summit held in Abuja yesterday, stressed that the workers must take personal responsibility, learn and develop competence in technology, innovation and networking.

The summit with the theme, “Energy Transition and it’s Effect on the Workforce in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Sector”, seek to address how workers can use new knowledge to better their lives and the nation at large, obtaining additional skills required for employees to develop in other to keep performing optimally now and in the future.