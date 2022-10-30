AIICO Insurance Plc is sponsoring the chemotherapy treatment for 30 women diagnosed with triple negative cancer, as it marks the 2022 World Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Additionally, the company is sponsoring mammogram testing for 100 of its people; who are female staff, female agents and wives of employees.

October is globally marked as the Breast Cancer Awareness Month to draw attention to the scourge and take proactive steps to control and prevent it.

According to a statement from the company, AIICO is sponsoring the chemotherapy treatment of the 30 women who are members of the public and who had reached out for support from its NGO partner – Cancer Aware Nigeria, a Nigerian-based cancer intervention charity. The company has undertaken to alleviate this financial burden.

In order to ensure wider reach and coverage of its healthy breast advocacy, AIICO further explained that it entered into a partnership with Cancer Aware Nigeria on their public enlightenment programme which was held virtually, with seasoned professionals speaking to the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides these speakers, the programme also featured a breast cancer survivor, Zainab Okafor, who narrated how she overcame breast cancer. She attributed her recovery to early detection and the intervention of Cancer Care which took up her treatment and rehabilitation.

Commenting on the company’s breast cancer action advocacy plan and its initiatives, the managing director/CEO of AIICO Insurance Plc, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun. said: “it was predicated on the need to prioritize the health and well-being of all people, especially the company’s internal stakeholders. This speaks to our sustainability efforts in alignment with Goal 3 of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals which address healthy living and promoting well-being.”

Commenting on why the company commits substantially to the well-being of its people, he stated that, “a healthy work force is a harbinger of productivity and efficiency. People are at their best when they are healthy and happy. We shall continue to prioritize their well-being at all times.”

Also commenting on the partnership with Cancer Aware, the head, Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability at AIICO, Mrs. Abimbola Shobanjo, said the company seeks and works with trusted partners who are experts in their field of endeavour, passionate about their cause and have consistently delivered on their mandate.

“Cancer Aware Nigeria, has proven to be one of such organisations with proven track records. We will continue to work with them to impact society.”, she said.