The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has issued verification notice to depositors of Post Service Savings and Loans in-liquidation.

The NDIC on its official Twitter handle on Saturday, said the verification was to effect payment of insured deposits to the depositors.

The corporation said the exercise would commence between Nov. 7 and Nov. 10.

It listed the corporation’s offices where depositors could visit to include FCT, Lagos, Enugu, Benin, Kano, Bauchi, Owerri, among others.

”The NDIC, the official liquidator of the defunct Post Service Savings and Loans in-liquidation is in the process of carrying out verification of the depositors of the bank.

”This is to effect payment of the insured deposits.

”We therefore invite all eligible depositors to either meet the corporation’s official at the military formations where the branches of the bank are domiciled or at any under-listed NDIC offices.

”Depositors can also visit NDIC website on www.ndic.gov.ng for the verification of their claims,” the corporation said.