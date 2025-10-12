The Presidency has dismissed reports suggesting that President Bola Tinubu was planning to replace the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, following his recent illness.

According to the PunchOnline, multiple sources within the Presidential Villa confirmed on Sunday that Edun, 69, was recuperating at his residence in Abuja and being attended to by Nigerian doctors.

“Yes, he’s indisposed. He’s sick, which is a bit serious, but it’s not a stroke,” a senior official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to comment publicly.

“As I’m talking to you, he’s in his house. He has not been flown anywhere. Of course, he might seek medical attention elsewhere if the doctors say it is necessary. So, it’s not true that he has a stroke,” the source clarified.

Another official confirmed that while the minister’s condition was being closely monitored, there was no plans by the President to name a replacement.

“He’s being attended to by Nigerian doctors. They’re still monitoring him. If he needs medical care outside Nigeria, he will go. But he’s still at home,” the source said. “There are no plans to replace him.”

Corroborating the reports, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, also confirmed that the minister was recuperating in Nigeria.

“Yes, he’s indisposed. Wale Edun is about 69 years old. He suddenly fell ill. As we are talking, he is in Nigeria. He is recuperating. He’s around,” Onanuga said on Sunday evening.

Speculation about Edun’s health had intensified following reports by by an online newspaper claiming that President Tinubu was considering appointing a replacement due to the minister’s ill-health.

On Sunday, the Presidency announced that Edun would not be attending this year’s World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C., and that the Central Bank Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, would lead Nigeria’s delegation instead.

The meetings, which brings together finance ministers, central bankers, and global economic experts, are scheduled to begin on Monday, October 13.

Appointed on August 28, 2023, Edun has been a key figure in President Tinubu’s economic reform agenda, spearheading efforts to stabilise the naira, curb inflation, and attract foreign investment.

Before joining the Federal Executive Council (FEC), Edun served as Commissioner for Finance under Tinubu’s administration as Lagos State governor between 1999 and 2004.