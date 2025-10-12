The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to ongoing reforms, declaring that no amount of threats or blackmail will derail the transformative agenda that was already yielding results.

Dr Alake made this statement during a media briefing over the weekend ahead of the 10th Nigeria Mining Week, which commences on Monday, October 13, 2015.

In a statement by his special assistant on media, Segun Tomori, on Sunday, the minister underscored that the reforms were bearing fruits, as evidenced by various indicators, including those compiled by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

“Ten years ago, the contribution of mining to our nation’s GDP was less than 0.5%, but today it has increased to 1.8%, with figures from the NBS indicating an unprecedented 4.61% in Q2, 2025. In practical terms, this means more mines in operation, more companies investing, and more communities being impacted by mining activity,” he added.

Reflecting on the sector’s evolution, the Minister stated that the Nigeria Mining Week has mirrored the industry’s transition from informality to a more structured, innovation-driven, and investor-friendly environment.

He highlighted reforms focused on transparency, risk mitigation, and value chain optimisation.

Revealing that efforts to strengthen regulatory frameworks have faced backlash – including threats to his own life – Alake reiterated his unwavering resolve, declaring that no amount of intimidation, sponsored articles by unpatriotic hack writers, or campaigns of calumny could deter the vision of repositioning the mining sector.

“The mining sector was hitherto an all-comers’ affair where operators got away with flagrant abuse of regulations. When we came in, we made efforts to correct this anomaly, and those affected have been employing all forms of tactics, including threats and blackmail, to force us to reverse course. I want to assure Nigerians that our resolve is unflinching. We are going ahead to enforce strictly all regulations, no matter whose ox is gored,” he said.

The Minister cited the revocation of mining licences, stressing that it is an ongoing process. He emphasised that the era in which individuals defaulted on payment of annual service fees or held licences for over ten years without utilising them or commencing operations is now over.

He reaffirmed that the “Use it or Lose it” clause in the Mining Act will be strictly enforced to make way for serious investors to develop the sector.

“Our desire for a very conducive operating environment should not indulge those who are in constant default of the regulations. We won’t tolerate that. I have had to triple my personal security following threats received from some of those whose licences were revoked, but I am undaunted. Our confidence is hinged on the fact that we are waging the battle based on principle, for the sake of our country,” Alake added.

He disclosed that a new Pre-Shipment Agency for Solid Minerals was in the pipeline. He also confirmed that satellite surveillance of mining sites is underway, alongside plans to double the personnel of the Mining Marshals. The aim is to ensure the mobile squad has an active presence in all Local Government Areas across the country and is fully equipped to curtail illegal mining activities.

The Minister urged all stakeholders, industry players, and investors to support the success of the Mining Week, describing it as a vital platform for networking, consolidating progress, attracting responsible investments, and ensuring that the mining sector contributes meaningfully to Nigeria’s industrialisation.

On his part, the President of the Miners Association of Nigeria, Mr Dele Ayanleke, called on the government to continue strengthening policy implementation, while encouraging investors to take full advantage of the opportunities Nigeria presents. He commended the Minister for his yeoman’s efforts in advancing the mining sector, pledging the association’s support for the ongoing reforms.

The 10th Nigerian Mining Week, with the theme “Nigerian Mining: From Progress to Global Relevance,” is organised by the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development (MSMD) in partnership with the Miners Association of Nigeria, Vuka Group, PwC, and others. The event is scheduled to take place from October 13 to 15, 2025, at the Abuja Continental Hotel.