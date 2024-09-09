The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has redeployed some senior officers in a reorganisation bid to enhance operational flexibility, inject fresh perspectives and optimise leadership capabilities.

NAF’s Deputy Spokesman, Group Captain Kabiru Ali, in a statement on Monday stated that the posting and redeployment of the affected officers followed the approval of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar.

Those that were affected by the NAF spake-up include Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding, Directors and Commanders.

Group Capt. Ali listed some of those affected officers to include Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Olasunkanmi Abidoye, who has been redeployed from the Defence Headquarters to NAF Headquarters as the Chief of Standards and Evaluation; AVM Adeniyi Amesinlola, formerly the Commandant at the Armed Forces Resettlement Centre but is now to serve as the Chief of Transformation and Innovation at NAF Headquarters, and AVM Abubakar Adamu as Group Managing Director of NAFIL Group.

Others include AVM Iboro Etukudo, who is appointed as the Chief of Policy and Plans; AVM Francis Edosa, now the Chief of Training and Operations; AVM Dalhat Ladan as the Chief of Air Intelligence, AVM Suleiman Usman who is now the Chief of Communication and Information Systems while AVM Sayo Olatunde and AVM Lanre Oluwatoyin have both been posted as Chief of Defence Policy and Plans, and Chief of Defence Space Administration respectively, at the Defence Headquarters.

Among them are also AVM Ibikunle Daramola, formerly the Chief of Communication and Information Systems who has been reassigned as the Chief of Civil-Military Relations; AVM Abiola Amodu, who served as the Director-General of the Air Force Research and Development Institute, and now the Chief of Aircraft Engineering, and AVM Patrick Phillips as the Chief of Logistics.

Also affected are AVM Elijah Ebiowe who is named as the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Tactical Air Command in Makurdi while AVM Sunday Aneke takes over as the new AOC Mobility Command in Yenagoa.

Other newly appointed AOCs include AVM Abubakar Abdullahi, now overseeing the Air Training Command in Kaduna, and AVM Adeniran Ademuwagun appointed as the AOC Logistics Command in Ikeja.

The CAS while congratulating the new appointees, reiterated the essence of the redeployment for strategic flexibility and resource optimisation for enhanced operational effectiveness of the NAF.

Air Marshal Abubakar also stressed the importance of leveraging deep and critical thinking in proffering strategies for addressing current security challenges across the nation.