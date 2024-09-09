The federal government has been given up to midnight of Monday, September 9, 2024 to release detained President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero or risk another nationwide strike.

The Labour union also instrucut its affiliate organisations to be on red alert while waiting for the release of its president.

The decision was contained through a communique released after the meeting by the National Administrative Council of the NLC on Monday in Abuja.

The Labour Union warned that no effort would be spared towards halting what it described as the sliding of Nigeria into a state of authoritarianism in view of Ajaero’s arrest.

NLC’s Deputy President, Comrade Adeyanju Adewale who signed the communique also summoned an emergency meeting of the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) for Tuesday at 9am where further directives would be given to workers.

“The National Administrative Council (NAC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) convened an emergency meeting today (Monday) to address the alarming and unlawful arrest and detention of Comrade Joe Ajaero, President of the NLC, by agents of the Nigerian Government.

Ajaero was arrested and detained at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja while en-route to the United Kingdom, where he was scheduled to attend and address the Congress of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Britain, representing Nigerian workers in critical discussions on workers’ rights and social justice.

The Council “unequivocally condemns the brazen and illegal detention of Comrade Joe Ajaero by the Nigerian State without any legal warrant or justification. The NLC notes with grave concern that Comrade Ajaero was lawfully discharging his duties to represent Nigerian workers and had not committed any offense warranting such action. His detention is an affront to the rights of workers and the democratic principles of freedom of movement and expression.”

The NLC also “demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Comrade Joe Ajaero before 12 midnight today.

“The Council reiterates that Joe Ajaero is not a fugitive or a criminal, and his detention is an act of intimidation aimed at silencing dissent and stifling the labour movement’s voice in Nigeria. NAC also demands the immediate reversal of the current hike in the price of petrol to N617/Litre.”

The Congress placed “all its affiliates, state councils, civil society allies, and the Nigerian populace on red alert.

“The detention of Comrade Ajaero is an attack not just on the NLC leadership but on the rights of all workers and citizens to organize, protest, and express themselves freely.

“The NLC will not stand by while these rights are trampled upon. This provocation is another attempt by the State to scuttle the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage.

“The NLC reaffirms its commitment to defending the rights of Nigerian workers and citizens. The Congress will not relent in its efforts to oppose all forms of oppression.”

It urged the government to “reverse this dangerous trend of authoritarianism and lawlessness, which threatens the country’s democratic fabric.”

NAC in session also demanded the immediate implementation of the new national minimum wage which has been signed into law.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress will not waver in its duty to protect the rights of workers and the freedom of all Nigerians,” the communique read.