In a bid to strengthen business ties and enhance connectivity across African nations, Air Peace airline has announced the commencement of flight operations from Abidjan, the capital of Côte d’Ivoire.

According to a press statement from the airline’s spokesperson, Stanley Olisa, the inaugural flight P47770 on a B737-500 aircraft was piloted by Capt. Gerald Nmorka.

The aircraft landed at Félix-Houphouët-Boigny International Airport in Abidjan on Monday and received a ceremonial water salute.

Olisa revealed that the airline’s management, led by the Director of Flight Operations, Capt. Augustin Kamano, was welcomed by Ivory Coast’s airport authorities, Nigerian Embassy officials in Abidjan, and the Nigerian community.

Captain Kamano reiterated Air Peace’s commitment, under the Chairmanship of Dr. Allen Onyema, to bridge the connectivity gap among West African countries and reduce the air travel burden for Africans.

He also said that the airline’s 10th regional route to Cotonou in Benin Republic would be launched on January 27, 2024, and passengers could fly from Abidjan to Dakar, Senegal.

Kamano stated, “Nigeria has a long-standing relationship with Ivory Coast, and the launch of flights by Air Peace into Abidjan today will deepen commercial cooperation as well as solidify bilateral ties between both countries.

“Since we commenced operations in 2014, we have been on an aggressive but strategic route expansion mission, becoming famed for our no-city-left-behind initiative, which goes beyond the West Coast to include international destinations.

“The airline is committed to providing increased connectivity across key cities in the West African sub-region and promoting economic prosperity for Africans. We want to make air travel easier for the collective development of all West African countries.”

Itam Akpama, the Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of Nigeria in Abidjan, expressed the timeliness of the flight operation, especially with the ongoing African Cup of Nations Competition in Ivory Coast.

She stated, “It is an honour to be here. This is a very timely flight considering the AFCON that is ongoing with the influx of Nigerians and other travellers in and out of Ivory Coast. You have the full support of the Nigerian Embassy and Nigerians in Côte d’Ivoire.”

Chief Michael Onwuchelu, President of the Nigerian Community in Ivory Coast, commended the Chairman of Air Peace for the initiative to connect the African continent with air transportation.

He added, “This is our own, and we must specially support Air Peace. Côte d’Ivoire has been a hospitable country; we are all happy here. We will support our own.”