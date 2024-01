The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Kunle Oluomo, has been impeached.

Oluomo was impeached during Tuesday’s plenary session.

Out of the 26 members, 18 voted in favour of Oluomo’s impeachment, citing charges of embezzlement, haughtiness, and other offenses.

Following the impeachment, the Assembly promptly elected Oludaisi Elemide as the new Speaker.

