The Kwara State government, on Saturday, expressed relief following the emergency landing of a training aircraft of the International Aviation College, Ilorin.

The State’s Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu, expressed relief in the government’s first official reaction since the incident occurred on Friday.

“The training aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing, resulting in non-fatal accident to the pilot and instructor. Both individuals were promptly taken to the hospital in Ilorin, where they are currently receiving medical attention,” the commissioner said in a statement.

She commended the swift and professional response of the college authorities and medical personnel, emphasising the importance of emergency preparedness and strict adherence to safety protocols in aviation training institutions.

She also assured the public that a full investigation was underway to determine the cause of the incident and to implement measures that will help prevent future occurrences.

“The Kwara State government remains committed to the safety and well-being of all residents and will continue to support initiatives aimed at improving safety standards across all sectors.

“The Kwara State governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, extends his thoughts and best wishes to the affected individuals for a speedy recovery,” she added.

Meanwhile, the rector of International Aviation College, Ilorin, Captain Yakubu Okatahi, has provided additional details about the incident.

He said, “our instructor was on a routine training flight when unfortunately the aircraft had an accident during landing. We thank God that there were no fatalities. Both the pilot and instructor were promptly evacuated to the hospital last night.

“This morning (Saturday), they underwent CT scans and MRIs and have been confirmed to be in stable condition. We are grateful that no lives were lost, although the aircraft was damaged.”

“The National Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has visited, conducted their investigation, and have departed. Engineers from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) are also on the ground, and after thorough checks, they confirmed that the situation is under control. The investigation is complete, and we are currently awaiting the official report,” Okatahi added.