Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), has lamented the bad treatment of Nigerian Airlines by foreign countries in contravention of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement.

Chairman/chief executive officer of Air Peace Airline and the vice president of AON, Allen Onyema, speaking during an interaction session with the speaker, House of Representatives Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and other stakeholders, stressed that the bad treatment of Nigerian airlines abroad violates safety rules.

Onyema, said patriotism in him could not allow him to keep quiet on the bad treatment of Nigerian airlines abroad.

“There are so many issues raised here sir, I want everybody in this place to understand that the Nigeria airlines (the indigenous Nigeria airlines) are not against foreign airlines repatriating their money, we are not against that.