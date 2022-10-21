Nigeria remains dedicated to the partnership with Siemens and the German Government to improve electricity generation in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari pledged yesterday in Abuja.

Receiving officials of Siemens Energy AG at State House, the President urged them not to relent in ensuring that government’s commitment to Nigerians in delivering the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) is fulfilled.

The President told the president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Siemens Energy, Dr. Christian Bruch, the CEO of Siemens Africa, Nadia Haakansson, and the CEO of Siemens Nigeria, Mr. Seun Suleiman, that the outcome of the collaboration will deliver critical business enablers and opportunities to engage young enterprising Nigerians in various endeavours.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President also welcomed the training of 200 Nigerian engineers on network development studies under the initiative, saying that this represents ‘’a very important upskilling and knowledge transfer process.’’