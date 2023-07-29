Airtel Nigeria Grows Revenue By 23% To $528m In Q2

Airtel Nigeria’s total revenue grew by 23 per cent in constant currency to $528 million, the Company’s financial report for the quarter ended June 2023, has revealed.

The company said the constant currency revenue growth was driven by both customer base growth of 4.8 per cent and Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) growth of 16.1 per cent, largely driven by higher data revenue growth.

Amid the increase in revenue, Airtel Africa said it recorded a foreign exchange loss of $471 million in the quarter under review due to the devaluation of the Nigerian naira.

It attributed the loss to the unification of the exchange rate by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) which pushed the exchange rate from N460 per dollar to N790 per dollar in June.

The group’s revenue increased by nine per cent to $1.37 billion from the $1.25 billion it recorded in the same period for 2022.

Airtel used an exchange rate of N502 per dollar to prepare its financial result. If the closing rate of N752 per dollar were used to calculate its financial results, revenues would have slumped to $1.20 billion representing a 4.4 per cent decline.