Abandoned Baro Port Raises Concern For Host Communities

The modernisation of the Baro Inland Port was designed by the defunct Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF) in 1995 has many components for full operation which included modern transportation system and dredging of the River Niger.

It was based on this design that the administration of the late President Musa Yar’Adua started the dredging of the River Niger and conceptualised the port to meet the modern design.

The port has been a subject of several political interpretations until former President Muhammadu Buhari came to continue the project and inaugurated the port’s administrative building and warehouse.

It was inaugurated on January 19, 2019 with the high expectation of the area turning into a melting point for economic activities in the north considering the assurance from the government.

The expectation has however been dashed as the port is rotting away since over four years it was inaugurated by Buhari while seeking a second term.

The opposition parties in 2019 raised the alarm that the port was hurriedly inaugurated for political reasons, claiming that what was on ground did not show that the port would start work as they made the people believe.