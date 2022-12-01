The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), on Thursday, said Aminu Adamu, a student of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa State, who is currently remanded at the Suleja Correctional Centre in Niger State for posting a tweet criticising the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, should be tried in a Court of law for allegedly supporting Deborah Samuel’s murder in Sokot State instead of his criticisms of the First Lady.

The student, who was arrested by security officials allegedly on the orders of Mrs Buhari a few days ago, was discovered to have also supported the murder of Deborah Samuel Yakubu, a second-year Christian college student, who was killed in Sokoto State, by a mob of Muslim students after being accused of blasphemy.

CUPP in a statement by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, said though the opposition parties understand why a number of people who previously backed him were now renouncing their remarks and claiming that karma was out to get him, however the support for his release shouldn’t be withdrawn because he is bad because the First Lady’s action of abducting him on comments against her, was an attempt to stifle free speech right.

CUPP opined that issues of human right must be defended no matter who is involved because you don’t know who is next, hence the boy should be released and taken to Court for allegedly supporting the murder of the Sokoto college student.

The opposition parties cautioned that the First Lady and other leaders should stop their reckless and naked display of power and always follow the constitution in seeking redress if they feel they are wronged.

CUPP, however, said that the free legal support it earlier offered to the detained student will be put on hold till outcome of his investigation for his tweet against the late Deborah and as event unfolds.