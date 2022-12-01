Kaduna State Acting Governor Hadiza Balarabe has said the state government identified human capital development as pivotal to lifting the citizens out of poverty and unemployment.

She stated this at the Government House yesterday while addressing participants at a workshop organised for the Kaduna State Human Capital Development Technical Working Group.

She said Governor Nasir El-Rufai led government believes that investing in the people of the state by building their capabilities through education, good health and nutrition, skills and economic empowerment will lift them out of unemployment and poverty.

Balarabe, who noted that, government alone cannot achieve the desired feat of eradicating poverty, charged the group to develop strategies that will ensure more extensive participation of non-government actors in the project.

She said, “Because of the place of human capital development in national advancement, the All Progressives Congress at the national government launched the human capital development program in March 2018 to fast-track Nigeria’s progress.

“The national Human Capital Development Core Working Group (CWG) was established with a mandate to develop a National Human Capital Development Strategy, engage states to ensure prioritization of Human Capital Development, ascertain quick wins at the federal and state Levels, and institute a robust countrywide monitoring and evaluation framework to track progress.

The Acting Governor added: “In Kaduna state, we have since taken human capital development very seriously. The state executive council created the HCD policy council with 5 strategic areas which I expect this workshop to discuss. We hope that by focusing on these areas, we should be able to lift our human capital development index.

The workshop which had in attendance members of Human Capital Development Technical Working Group, some heads of MDAs, Local Government Chairmen and Development Partners, was designed to increase the understanding of members of the state working group on their duties and working relations with thematic MDAs.

ADVERTISEMENT