The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) rising from its 77th Annual General Assembly (AGA) in Lagos has approved the replay of quarterfinals of this year’s Aiteo Cup adding that Heartland FC have already qualified for the semifinal after beating Katsina United in the quarterfinal on penalties.

This was contained in the communique made available to LEADERSHIP which reads; “After listening to the presentation of the 2nd Vice President/Chairman, LMC on the challenges that beleaguered this year’s AITEO Cup competition, the Board adopted resolutions reached at the meeting of the NFF with the owners of Clubs that reached the men’s quarter-finals that the competition reboot at that stage and the Clubs be refunded their expenses for travelling for last-eight matches that did not take place.

However, Heartland FC, who defeated Katsina FC in their quarter-final game in Ilorin, are already through to the semi-finals. It was agreed that the competition (men’s version) restarts after the NFF Annual General Assembly of Thursday, 18th August 2022, with the key objective of providing considerable mileage for sponsors, AITEO.”