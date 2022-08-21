Hellas Verona are being investigated for racist abuse aimed at Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen and fined €12,000 euros for ‘territorial discrimination’ chants towards Napoli fans on Monday.

League organisers, Serie A, instigated disciplinary proceedings following incidents at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi, where the visitors claimed a 5-2 win on 16 August.

Osimhen scored his first of the season to put Napoli 2-1 ahead before producing a taunting gesture into the camera, allegedly reacting to fans hurling racist insults at him.

The Disciplinary Commission confirmed they are investigating racist behaviour by Verona fans, towards the Napoli player.

However, in addition to the €12,000 euro fine for ‘territorial discrimination’ chants aimed at the travelling supporters, Verona were handed an additional €3,000 fine for crowd disturbances, including throwing objects onto the pitch.

It is not the first time the Italian club has been in the news for racist chants. Back in November 2019, Mario Balotelli kicked the ball into the crowd and threatened to walk off the pitch following racist abuse during Brescia’s defeat by Hellas Verona.

Three days later, the club was punished with partial stadium closure for one game following the incident.