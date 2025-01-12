In a touching act of compassion commemorating his 60th birthday, Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa has extended the hand of mercy to 40 convicts in the state.

Aiyedatiwa said among the beneficiaries, 15 convicts will experience the profound relief of outright release effective from January 12, 2025.

The decision of the governor was announced by the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, SAN.

Ajulo who also chairs the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, said the decision reflects a profound commitment to rehabilitation and the transformative power of second chances.

According to him, “This noble initiative emerged from recommendations put forth by the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, underscoring the governor’s dedication to fostering a justice system that prioritises reform over retribution.

“In a further demonstration of mercy, several death sentences will be commuted to life imprisonment, while others will see their terms of incarceration reduced, thereby nurturing renewed hope for reintegration into society.”

Ajulo added that, “The signing of the release orders coincides with the governor’s 60th birthday, marking a significant occasion with an act of grace.

“It is noteworthy that Governor Aiyedatiwa chose to forgo his birthday celebrations in honour of the late Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Tayo Oluwatuyi (Tuykana), who died last weekend.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa’s actions are in accordance with Section 212 (1) (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).”

He further remarked that the Council’s deliberations were enriched by insights from correctional authorities, legal experts, and esteemed community members, focusing on the nature of the offences, duration of incarceration, age, health, and behaviour of the inmates.

Ajulo further emphasised that the compassionate gesture underscores Governor Aiyedatiwa’s unwavering commitment to extending grace and mercy unto the said convicts which represent a vital component of his administration’s ongoing justice sector reforms.