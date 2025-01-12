President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates where he will participate in the 2025 edition of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW 2025).

On arrival at 2:14am (local time), the Nigerian leader was received by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, UAE, Sheikh Shakhboot Nahyan Al Nahyan.

At the 2025 ADSW summit themed “The Nexus of Next: Supercharging Sustainable Progress,” President Tinubu will highlight his administration’s achievements and ongoing reforms aimed at advancing energy sufficiency, modernising transportation, improving public health, and fostering economic development.

The president’s participation underscores Nigeria’s commitment to addressing global challenges through sustainable and collaborative approaches.

In addition to attending the summit, Tinubu and his delegation will engage in bilateral discussions with the leadership of the UAE to explore opportunities for strengthening ties and addressing mutual interests.

Accompanying the President on the trip are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and other senior government officials.

The 2025 ADSW will bring business leaders, and civil society representatives from around the world together towards exploring innovative strategies for accelerating sustainable development and fostering global socio-economic progress.

The annual summit, a global platform for advancing sustainability solutions, has been a cornerstone of international collaboration for over 15 years.

It is renowned for facilitating high-value agreements, strategic partnerships, and impactful initiatives that drive clean energy innovation and global growth.

President Tinubu is expected back to Nigeria on Thursday, January 16.