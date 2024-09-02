Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Monday inaugurated four Permanent Secretaries in the state’s civil service as well as three Tutors-General in the secondary school sub-sector, charging them to make productive impact on the public service in the State.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office in Akure, the state’s capital.

The new Permanent Secretaries include Mrs Yemi Pirisola, Mr Idowu Ojo, Mr Olaleye Philip and Alhaji Mudashiru Adegbegha, while the Tutors-General include Mr Adebayo Ajimuda, Mrs Owoka Adedamolola and Dr. Akanke Idowu Asogbon.

Addressing the new appointees, Governor Aiyedatiwa reiterated his administration’s commitment to the revitalisation and efficiency of the state’s public service.

He highlighted the significance of the appointments, emphasising that they are in line with the administration’s goal of fostering a robust and dynamic public service.

“A decision like this which is in the best interest of the State Public Service is anchored on several considerations. First, is the necessity to fill consequential sensitive positions in the rank of the Accounting Officers arising from the exit of officers who have met the requisite statutory requirements for retirement.

“Second, appointment at that level requires that State character must be reasonably served and that is what is being done, gradually. Third, nothing motivates the bureaucracy more than opportunities for promotion for the operators. That, in no small measure, inspires hope and spurs industry and diligence.

“Furthermore, the injection of fresh hands holds a lot of promises for the reinvigoration and growth of the system, generally”, the Governor added.

He stressed the importance of the public service as a key ally in the execution of his administration’s development agenda.

Aiyedatiwa further stressed on the need for a competent, accountable, and transparent public service that effectively utilises resources and delivers measurable results.

The governor charged the newly inaugurated officials to lead by example and ensure the delivery of quality services in their respective areas.

Governor Aiyedatiwa also expressed his gratitude to the State’s workforce for maintaining industrial peace, promising continued efforts to promote their welfare.

He highlighted the timely payment of salaries, pensions, and arrears of gratuity, despite limited resources, as evidence of the administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare.

The Governor also touched on the State’s financial prudence, urging public servants to support efforts in generating and conserving funds for development.

He further called for the elimination of wastages and leakages in order to free up resources for impactful projects.

He assured the workforce that promotions and other incentives would continue to be the priority of his government.

He also hinted at a forthcoming review of the New Minimum Wage, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to the welfare of both serving and retired workers.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Head of Service, Mr. Bayo Philips, appreciated the governor for his commitment to enhancing workers’ well-being by implementing various initiatives to improve their quality of life.

Speaking on behalf of other permanent secretaries and tutors-general, Mrs Yemi Pirisola commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for the trust reposed in them, with a promise to serve diligently and support the government in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Ondo State.