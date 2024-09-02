Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dayo Mobereola has cautioned members of the public on the existence of several unauthorised social media accounts making the rounds and purportedly belonging to him, stating that he doesn’t own such accounts.

Dr Mobereola via his verified X handle @MobereolaD, made it clear that the fake accounts are not affiliated or endorsed by him, or the agency, in any way and advised members of the public to be wary and only communicate with official social media platforms.

NIMASA spokesperson, Osagie Edward, said in a statement that, “For the avoidance of doubt, any party that puts itself forward as acting on behalf of NIMASA, or any member of the agency’s executive management, for any purpose whatsoever is completely false and NIMASA disclaims and bears no responsibility whatsoever for their action.

“Members of the public are hereby urged to treat with suspicion any such offerings and verify their claims in order not to fall prey to these scammers, as NIMASA has not designated any entity or persons to act on its behalf. Please report such incidents to [email protected] or the appropriate law enforcement Agencies.

“The DG thus expressly disclaimed any liability for any losses incurred by any person(s) as a result of reliance on such fraudulent facebook accounts, Linkedin, e-mails and other online publications.”