About 3,000 renowned gospel music stars, trumpeters and clerics, including the President, Christ Apostolic Church in Nigeria and Overseas, Samuel Oladele, and the church’s General Evangelist, Hezekiah Oladeji, will later this week converge on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja National Praise.

The event, billed for the National Stadium in Abuja, is aimed at a new Nigeria, Oladeji said.

The General Evangelist noted that the praise programme was an instruction from God and would take place in Abuja, Lagos, Olode and Ikeji Arakeji in Osun State.

Disclosing that the programme would hold at the National Stadium in Abuja, Oladeji said: “God said Abuja first and it has to do with a new Nigeria God his bringing.”

Nigerian gospel singer, songwriter, saxophonist, televangelist and Director of Music at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Kunle Ajayi, renowned gospel singer, songwriter, instrumentalist and producer, Dunsin Oyekan, Adeyinka Alaseyori and Peterson Okopi are some of the guest ministers expected at the programme.

Slated to commence by 4pm on Friday, September 16, 2022, the programme is tagged “Praise the Lord; for His Mercy Endureth Forever.”

He disclosed that the church would provide free buses within the FCT to the venue of the programme.