Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in conjunction with the Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF) have neutralised scores of Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in separate clearance operations in Borno State and in border town between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

The troops also captured two terrorists and rescued hostages from the terrorists’ enclaves at Garim Wanzan in the neighbouring Niger Republic

Some of the terrorists, according to intelligence report, were killed on Sunday after the troops staged an ambush against the terrorists in the axis of Kasuwan Daula in Bama local government area of Borno State.

An intelligence report obtained by Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad, which was made available to LEADERSHIP, said that troops achieved the feat while acting on credible intelligence that some remnants of insurgents were coming to the market to engage in some transactions.

According to the intelligence sources, troops who were on a long range fighting patrol got wind of the rampaging activities of the terrorists and laid in wait for them.

“In the battle that ensued, troops rained heavy fire on the terrorists, killing 7 instantly while one of them escaped.

“The terrorist who escaped the onslaught, arrived the camp of Abu Hassana, a top Commander of the terror group and told him that his men were killed by the troops of the Nigerian Army.

“Abu Hassana quickly mobilised and headed to Bama town where they attempted to attack the troops of 21 Armoured Brigade.

“On arrival at the location at about 6:40pm, the Boko Haram terrorists began shooting sporadically, causing panic among residents. The troops who, fortunately, were on alert, responded with heavy gunfire forcing the insurgents to retreat and fled,” the sources said.

In the same vein, troops of MNJTF fighting Boko Haram have raided a camp of Boko Haram terrorists at Garin Wanzam in Niger Republic, killing many terrorists and rescued hostages.

Our correspondent gathered that the troops acted on credible intellience that some remnants of the insurgents were abducting people and demanding ransom from them within the general area.

Sources said that the surprise attack led to the killing of some of the terrorists and the successful rescue of the hostages who were later reunited with their families.

“The troops met them when they were cooking, while some of them were sleeping when they opened fire at them and rescued the women,” said the Intelligence sources.

He said that two of the terrorists were also captured alive, adding that the troops also recovered weapons, Magazines and Rocket Propelled Grenade from the enclaves of the terrorists.