The supervisor at the late former Governor Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala’s farm, Christopher Bakare, who was kidnapped last Saturday evening on the farm at Jabata, Surulere local government area of Oyo State, has regained his freedom.

A family source disclosed that he was released on Wednesday after a payment of N5million ransom.

His kidnappers initially demanded N100million but after four days of negotiations agreed to N5million.

“This morning after initially agreeing to N5 million, they refused again demanding N10 million. But they eventually took N5million,” the source said.

The ransom was reportedly taken to a forest in Otte area, at the boundary between Oyo and Kwara States along the old Ogbomoso-Ilorin Road.