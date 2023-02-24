Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Thursday lamented the biting effects of fuel and naira scarcity, charging the people of the state to rise strong and defeat the frustrations at the filling stations and the ATMs, occasioned by the problems.

The governor who stated this in a state broadcast yesterday pointed out that the ill-timed cash swap policy and the artificial scarcity of fuel are both lethal injections deliberately administered to de-market the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, create an uncontrollable crisis in the nation and finally frustrate the 2023 general elections.

He described the cash swap policy and the artificial fuel scarcity as a dagger drawn at the heart of the ruling APC on the eve of the elections in order to destroy it and the governments it controls at the federal and state levels.

Akeredolu disclosed that the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is at the center of all the darts and arrows of the current misnomer in Nigeria.

The governor, who said Tinubu represents the new Nigeria the people envisaged, revealed that the central purpose of the controversial cash swap policy and artificial fuel scarcity was to frustrate the popularity and renowned acceptability of the APC Presidential candidate across all tribes and religions in this country.

“The goal is to truncate the election and deny the country the service of a true patriot, an endowed visionary with a proven record of character, knowledge, leadership and performance.

“It is also an attempt to abuse the principle of rotational presidency by denying a section of this country its legitimate right thereby fuelling ethnic disaffection and creating a grave constitutional crisis in the country.” Governor Akeredolu said.

While empathising with the people, the governor said first-hand experience as well as credible reports he has received, indicated the painful and humiliating daily experiences of the people across all commercial banks and ATM centres, as well as the queues at filling stations across the state and the entire country.

He lamented that the experiences of the people in rural areas are better imagined with the magnitude of the unpalatable experiences at the city centers.