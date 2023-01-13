Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has suspended the chairman of the Governing Council of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Mr. Banji Alabi.

Akeredolu, in a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Richard Olatunde, said the suspension followed the report of the Visitation Panel that Alabi refused to honour its invitation on several occasions.

The governor announced the suspension when he received the report of the seven-member Visitation Panel to the Polytechnic.

According to the governor, “the chairman stands suspended until I hear from him.”

Submitting the panel’s report yesterday at the Governor’s Office, Alagbaka, Akure, the chairman, Professor Olabode Kolade Koriko, thanked Governor Akeredolu for finding it necessary to constitute the committee.

Koriko applauded the governor for releasing about N1.6 billion bailout to the polytechnic, adding that his commitment to reposition the school and restore its lost glory is commendable.

In another development, Akeredolu also decried the poor management of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH), Ondo.

Akeredolu spoke in his office when he received the report of the committee set up to reposition the hospital.

The governor said the hospital was not properly managed despite his administration’s huge investment in infrastructure at the facility.

Akeredolu said the lack of a symbiotic relationship between the teaching hospital and the University of Medical Sciences was partly responsible for the poor management of the hospital.

He assured them of his administration readiness take proactive steps to address the situation.

The governor, who also lamented the exodus of health workers in the country, said his administration is looking at sustainable steps to address the trend to close up the gap created by the shortage of personnel.

He stressed that his administration is currently building a 250-bed hospital in Ondo and another 250-bed in Akure.