The people of Akokwa and Ideato in Imo State have vowed not to forgive Governor Hope Uzodinma-led Government for alleged assassination attempt on their son and PDP candidate for Ideato North/South federal constituency in the 2023 elections, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere.

A leader of Ideato Youths and a respected leader in Akokwa, Patrick Obiaeri Ojeleora, in a statement issued in Akokwa, described as a show of shame how gleefully an aide of Governor Uzodinma expressed his hatred for Ugochinyere, whom they described as a great Akokwa son, and allegedly plotted to kill him, just because the PDP candidate speaks the truth to power.

Ojeleora while thanking the Youths for foiling the plan of the governor’s thugs by mobilising protection for Ugonna, said in a saner clime, the governor and his aides would have been arrested and prosecuted but rather the IGP has been quiet and yet to say anything regarding the unfortunate development.

He added that the governor is not a welcomed guest in Akokwa clan and Ideato throughout this festive season, unless he tenders apology to Akokwa and Ideato people and stops the unwarranted and incessant harassment of one of their beloved sons, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, and that any further attempts to kill him.

He said that Akokwa and Ideato have resolved to elect Ugochinyere to represent them because of his capacity, hence they can’t watch somebody from Omuma to come to harm ‘a rising son and great asset that Akokwa and Ideato is proud of’.

The statement reads, “We are saddened and highly disappointed with the actions of Uzodinma Government. This is a democratic government, the incessant harassment of Ugochinyere particularly by Uzodinmas chief thug chinasa NWANERI should stop!

“We can’t fold our arms and watch Governor Uzodimma extinguish one of the brightest lights of our clan and land.

“We shall not look the other way while our son is being harassed for merely holding a legitimate ambition to represent the people of Ideato in the House of Representatives and exposing the ills of government.”