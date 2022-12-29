President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, commissioned legacy projects executed by the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello in different parts of Kogi State.

President Buhari, who arrived at Okene town around 10am, commissioned the Agassa-Ogboboro Road and the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland Palace before proceeding to meet traditional rulers and top officials of the Kogi State Government.

The President also proceeded to commission the 300-bedspace Reference Hospital in Okene, afterwhich he inspected the medical facility that houses the Sigma-Prime Magnetic Resonance Imaging Machine, CT Scan and other world-class medical equipment.

The President noted that the commissioned projects were a right step towards fulfilling the campaign promises that were made to the people.

He said, “I am delighted to be here today to commission several projects that were executed by the administration of His Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Bello.”

Buhari took time to highlight the legacy projects and explained that the government has the responsibility of providing social amenities to its citizens, adding that the State deserves more being the reservoir of the nation’s mineral resources especially iron, steel and limestone.

The legacy projects commissioned by President Buhari included the first-ever Flyover Bridge at Ganaja Junction in Lokoja, the State capital; the Muhammadu Buhari Square; the GYB Model Science Secondary School, Adankolo, Lokoja; Ambulances, and special security vehicles; Okene, Agasa/Ogbogoro Road, and other township roads in Okene town.

The President confirmed that the Ajaokuta Steel Complex located in the State was ready for operation and that the government was ready to concession it.

Buhari noted that the federal government has committed about $400 million to enable Ajaokuta Steel Company to work again.

While speaking at the event, Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, thanked the President for granting the request of the State government to come and commission projects that are of importance to the people of the State.

Bello said, “Today is historical in the life of Kogi State and the people of Kogi Central Senatorial District, having you commission some of the legacy projects that have been executed in Kogi State.

“You taught me how to be courageous in leadership, you taught me how to always bring my best in leadership, never to give up and that is why I have followed you in giving the people of Kogi State the best infrastructure that will be beneficial to the people.”

Governor Bello added that most of the projects that were commissioned were first of its kind in North-Central Nigeria. He explained that the GYB Model Secondary School in Lokoja can stand with some universities in Africa.