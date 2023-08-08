Akpabio Appoints Lawan, Kalu, Yari, Tambuwal, Oshiomhole, Others C’ttee Chairs

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, late Monday night, announced the composition and leaderships of Standing Committees of the Senate, to carry out its oversight functions.

The long-awaited announcement of the committees came shortly after completing all the business of the day in the longest session ever by the Senate following the confirmation of the appointment of 45 out of 48 ministerial nominees forwarded to it by President Bola Tinubu.

Immediate-past Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, is to chair Defence Committee; former governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Tambuwal is to lead the Housing Committee, and former governor of Edo State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole will chair the Interior Committee.

Others include Senator Godiya Akwashiki (Airforce); Senator Fatai Buhari (Aviation); Senator Osita Izunaso (Capital Market); Senator Cyril Fasuyi (Establishment); Senator Seriake Dickson (Ecology/Climate Change); Senator Jide Ipinsagba (Petroleum Downstream); Senator Aliyu Wadada (Public Accounts); Shehu Kaka (Special Duties); Senator Patrick Ndubueze (Works); Senator Solomon Adeola Olamilekan (Appropriations); Senator Sani Musa (Finance), and Senator Tokunbo Abiru (Banking).

Also, to chair Senate Standing Committees are Senator Adamu Aliero (Land Transport); Senator Gbenga Daniel (Navy); Senator Barinada Mpigi (Niger Delta); Senator Mohammed Monguno (Judiciary); Senator Yemi Adaramodu (Youths and Sports); Senator Ireti Kingigbe (Women Affairs); Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Privatization); Senator Mustapha Sabiu (Agriculture); Senator Ikra Aliyu Bilbis (Communications); Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong (NDDC); Senator Usaini Babangida (FERMA); Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua (Army); Senator Ya’u Sahabi (Cooperation & Integration/NEPAD); Senator Shuaibu Salisu (ICT/Cyber Crimes), and Ssnator Sharafadeen Ali (INEC).

While Senator Isa Jubril will chair Customs Committee; Senator Elisha Abbo (Culture and Tourism); Senator Victor Umeh (Diaspora & NGOs); Senator Lawal Usman (Education); Senator Yunus Akintunde (Environment); Senator Ibrahim Bomai (FCT); Senator Sani Abubakar (Foreign Affairs); Senator Harry Banigo (Health); Senator Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari (Water Resources); Senator Enyinaya Abaribe (Power), and Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko (Local and Foreign Debts).