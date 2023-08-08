Youth Alliance Launches Campaign Against Bad Leadership In Africa

In order to tackle bad leadership and corruption, a group under the auspices of National Youth Alliance (NOYA), has concluded plans to launch the #NotMyPresident protests across major cities in Africa.

A statement, signed by president of the group Ambassador Aliyu Bin Abbas, yesterday in Kaduna, said “in the wake of mounting frustrations and deep-seated grievances against oppressive rulers in Africa, the continent is witnessing a groundswell of protests that will culminate in a momentous event – #NotMyPresident”.

“The heart of the movement, lies the resolve to challenge leaders like President Tinubu, who seem to trample upon the hopes and aspirations of their own people”.

“There are troubling reports of President Tinubu interfering with the affairs of neighboring Niger, further exacerbating the fragility of democracy in the region.

“The calls for change have reached the ears of the international community, with the President of Liberia, George Weah, echoing the sentiments that ECOWAS must take a stand against institutional coups and uphold democratic principles. The time for accountability and genuine representation is now.

“In this digital age, the power of social media and digital platforms is undeniable. The hashtag #NotMyPresident has gained traction, becoming a rallying cry for justice and freedom. From the 8th to the 16th of August 2023, Africans will unite to make their voices heard and to expose the true face of stooge presidents, sustained by western imperialists.”