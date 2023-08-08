Zulum Approves 52 Medical Personnel For Gwoza Hospital

Borno State governor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the immediate recruitment of 52 medical staff amongst them two doctors, eight nurses and midwives and 42 other supporting staff.

Zulum’s approval was disclosed by the chief medical director, Borno State Hospital Management Board, Professor Abubakar Ali Kullima, during a visit to the General Hospital in Gwoza Town at the weekend.

The governor’s approval is in fulfilment of a promise he made, that he was going to address the shortage of medical personnel towards ensuring that the growing healthcare needs of Gwoza’s population can be adequately met.

Zulum, it would be recalled, had paid a midnight visit to the hospital last month, during which the hospital was in darkness amid deteriorating conditions. He had therefore directed the rehabilitation of the hospital.

Although he was unhappy with the hospital’s condition, the governor commended the staff who were providing medical services despite poor working conditions.

At the weekend, food items that included rice, sugar, beans, cooking oil and other condiments were distributed to the staff as directed by the governor.