Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State, have commended popular singer, songwriter and record producer, David Adedeji Adeleke, known professionally as Davido, for commencing his musical concert in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Advertisement

Davido is on tour of five states in Nigeria to showcase his musical artistry. He said Akwa Ibom became his first choice for his music concert after 14 years, because of its quality infrastructure and aesthetic beauty.

“You have a standard facility, that’s why we are starting here. As time goes, we will keep doing the other states and I am just excited the stadium is already filled up so let’s get ready and shut it down,” Davido told the governor and Senate president during a meeting.

Advertisement

On his part, Akpabio lauded Davido for choosing Akwa Ibom as his first port of call, noting that a good number of youths have been mentored through his platform.

He urged him to carry some Akwa Ibom budding stars with him as he tours other countries abroad.

Akpabio also commended the governor for his leadership disposition, adding that he is youth and sports friendly.

Governor Eno appreciated the music icon for being an inspiration to the younger generation, adding that his commitment and determination have taken his career to the zenith.

“We want to thank you for being an inspiration to the younger generation. For me, you have taken your career to the zenith and it is an inspiration to the youths that what they set their hand to do is possible and achievable.

“We are a youth friendly state and we are trying to develop talents. Thank you for sharing the stage with some of our local entertainers which is an inspiration to them that one day, they can also aspire to be like you,” he said.