Stakeholders of Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi State have said the re-election bids of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Francis Nwifuru in the 2027 general election are sacrosanct.

The stakeholders made the disclosure at the Ishielu Council Headquarters Ezillo shortly after a road walk and solidarity match in support of their re-election bid.

The council boss, Mrs Peace Agwu, said that the stakeholders took the decision to support President Tinubu following the infrastructural development initiated by his administration in the local government.

She maintained that the people of Ishielu local government have benefitted greatly from the present administration of President Tinubu, adding that the dual carriage highway under construction by the present administration has boasted economic activities along the corridors of the area.

She also commended Governor Nwifuru’s administration for the numerous infrastructural achievements recorded across the council area adding that it serves as a pointer of better things to expect in his second tenure.

“Governor Nwifuru has done wonderfully well, especially in Ishielu local government. He has done it across the state, but in Ishielu, it’s massive.

“He has done over 23 kilometres of roads in Ezza Ezillo that have brought permanent peace. He has also initiated the construction of 2 kilometres of roads in each of the traditional rulers’ palaces and modern duplexes.

“He has also constructed 144 bungalows in the Amaeze community in Ishielu, just to mention a few. That is the reason why they came out en masse to support him and to move a motion to adopt him for a second tenure.”

The All Progressives Party (APC) chairman, Ishielu local government, Mr Abah Ikechukwu, assured that they have mobilised the women, youths and men to use their permanent voters card to appreciate President Tinubu and Governor Nwifuru for their life touching projects in the council.