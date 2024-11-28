President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has joined the league of football club owners in Nigeria following the formal unveiling of Godswill Akpabio United Football Club (GAUFC).

unveiling the club on behalf of her husband in Uyo on Tuesday, Mrs Unoma Akpabio, said their vision and mission investing into Nigeria’s football scene is to create a world class club that will compete at the highest level.

“It is my honour and privilege to stand before you today to officially launch the Godswill Akpabio United Football Club (GAUFC). This momentous occasion marks the beginning of a new era in Nigerian football, and we are thrilled to have you all as part of this journey,” the former First Lady of Akwa Ibom said.

She thanked the President of the Senate for his support and encouragement which led to the official unveiling of the club. “I would like to express my deepest gratitude to our number one fan and supporter; President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio for his unwavering support and commitment to the development of football in Nigeria, which started with the construction of a world class stadium and sports complex in our dear state and by extension Nigeria.

“Yes,Sir, your vision and leadership have inspired us to create a platform that will nurture and showcase the talents of young Nigerian footballers.”

Speaking further, Akpabio noted, “GAUFC is more than just a football club. It is a symbol of hope, unity and excellence. Our mission is to create a world-class football club that will compete at the highest level, while also providing a platform for youth development, community engagement, and social responsibility.”

“Our vision, she stressed, ” is to make GAUFC a household name, synonymous with excellence, discipline and fair play. We will strive to create a culture of winning, while also promoting the values of hard work, teamwork, and respect for all.

“To our players, coaches and staff, I welcome you to the GAUFC family. You are the backbone of our club and we rely on your dedication, expertise and passion to drive our success. To our fans and supporters, we invite you to join us on this exciting journey. Your energy, enthusiasm, and loyalty will be the driving force behind our success.

“I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the establishment of GAUFC. We look forward to an exciting and successful journey and we invite you all to be part of it. Let us work together to build a football club that will make Nigeria proud. Let us show the world what we are capable of. And let us make GAUFC a symbol of excellence and pride for generations to come,” she declared.