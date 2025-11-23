Jibril Tafida, a special adviser to the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has denied a document circulating on social media that purportedly bears his signature.

The document, presented as a letter addressed to the Office of the President at the Presidency in Aso Villa, Abuja, and dated November 22, 2025, alleged corruption in the National Assembly and claimed that Tafida was abandoned by the Senate President following the death of his mother.

In a four-paragraph notice dated November 22, 2025, and titled: “Disclaimer on a Fabricated Document Circulating in My Name,” Tafida insisted that he did not write, author, endorse, or authorise the said document in any form.

He stated that the unsigned letter was a deliberate attempt to weaponise his name in order to malign the leadership of the Senate and create disaffection where none existed.

The letter reads: “My attention has been drawn to a lengthy text currently circulating in the media and online platforms, attributed to me and purporting to contain allegations against the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“I state unequivocally and without ambiguity that I did not write, author, endorse, or authorise the said document in any form.

“The content, tone, structure, and allegations contained therein have the clear intention of sowing discord, smearing reputations, and exploiting my name for political mischief.

“A cursory glance at the letter will immediately reveal the falsehood, as the Senate President is not a member of the Tenders Board of the National Assembly and therefore has nothing to do with contracts or contract awards in the Senate or NASS.

“How then can he be accused of corruption in contract awards or contract padding? For further clarity, my short stay here shows that the entire premises of the National Assembly are owned and managed in their entirety by the FCDA through its contractor, Laralex Nigeria Ltd. I reject in its entirety and distance myself completely from the publication.

“I continue to hold the President of the Senate in high esteem, both personally and professionally. Our working relationship has been cordial, respectful, and grounded in cooperation and mutual trust. At no time have I expressed or harboured the sentiments contained in the said document.

“This is a deliberate attempt to weaponise my name in order to malign the leadership of the Senate and create disaffection where none exists,” Tafida said.

He urged the public, media organisations, political actors, digital distributors, and online publishers to disregard, delete, retract, and desist from circulating the document.

“I reaffirm my loyalty to the Office of the President of the Senate and to the Senate as a whole. I remain committed to supporting the work of the National Assembly in the interest of national stability, unity, and democratic progress,” Tafida stated.