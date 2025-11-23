Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, as the monarch marks his 80th birthday and 35 years on the throne.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, described the twin celebrations as a remarkable favour from God and a unique blessing for the revered royal father.

Oyebanji praised Oba Adejugbe as a trailblazer and an influential monarch whose leadership has helped to transform Ado Ekiti into a befitting state capital while also shaping the political identity of the State.

He recalled the Ewi’s instrumental role in the historic struggle for the creation of Ekiti State, noting that the monarch made profound sacrifices alongside other visionaries to bring the dream to fruition.

According to Governor Oyebanji, history will continue to honour Oba Adejugbe for his commitment.

Describing the monarch as a father figure, mentor and dependable guide, Oyebanji noted that Oba Adejugbe’s wisdom has always been available whenever the state required valuable counsel.

He described the monarch’s 35-year reign as a golden chapter in the history of Ado Ekiti, during which the city experienced significant expansion and emerged as a bustling metropolitan hub.

The Governor also commended the Ewi for being a unifying force whose leadership has fostered peace, cohesion and communal pride, encouraging Ado indigenes at home and abroad to contribute to the development of their hometown and the state at large.

He further noted that the royal father has served diligently as the custodian of Ado Ekiti’s culture and traditions, earning national and international admiration for his contributions to community growth and the elevated stature of the throne.

Oyebanji added that the monarch has etched an enduring legacy in the hearts of his people, with achievements that will be remembered for generations to come.

He prayed for God’s continued blessings on the Ewi, asking for long life, good health, and many more fulfilling years on the throne as he continues to serve his kingdom, Ekiti State, and Nigeria.