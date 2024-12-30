The Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, under the leadership of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, is set to host one of the most anticipated crossover events of the year—The Night of Open Heaven!

This five-day spiritual extravaganza began on December 27 and will culminate on December 31, 2024, at the ministry’s headquarters in Warri, Delta State.

This year’s event features a stellar lineup of talent, including the electrifying comedian Akpororo, gospel icon Asu Ekiye, the rib-cracking Destalker, and ministers of worship such as Minister Winifred and Minister Godwin. Together, they are set to deliver an unforgettable experience, blending soul-stirring worship, comedy, and life-changing ministrations.

Speaking on the event, Prophet Fufeyin said, “The Night of Open Heaven is a divine appointment to renew faith, restore hope, and prepare hearts for the year ahead. It is a celebration of God’s faithfulness as we cross into 2025.”

With thousands already gathered at Christ Mercyland, attendees were experiencing a series of miracles, heartfelt worship, and uplifting performances. The atmosphere is charged with anticipation as the event promises to usher participants into the New Year with blessings, joy, and an undeniable sense of purpose.