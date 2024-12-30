Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has signed the 2025 budget of ₦486,218,047,600 of the state into law as passed by the State House of Assembly.

Signing the budget, tagged “Budget of Service,” at Government House in Yola on Monday, Governor Fintiri said the budget aimed at financing the state government’s programmes and services in the fiscal year.

Fintiri had earlier in the month presented the budget to the lawmakers which he said was based on current macro-economic indicators, including an oil production benchmark of 1.8 million barrels per day, oil price benchmark of $80.00 per barrel, and an exchange rate of ₦1,314.94 to US dollar.

After signing the budget, Governor Fintiri thanked members of the state House of Assembly for their support and cooperation.

He assured the people that the budget will be implemented transparently with government accounting for every kobo.

Fintiri expressed optimism that Adamawa will become one of the most developed states in the country once the budget is fully implemented.

The governor also thanked the media for their reporting and urged them to maintain a positive relationship with the government in 2025.

He hoped that Nigerians will soon see a positive change in the country’s current situation.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Bathiya Weasley were among top government functionaries that attended the budget signing ceremony.