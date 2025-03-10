The former governorship candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Edo State, Patience Ndidi Ofure Key, has called on the Senate to give Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan a fair hearing over her allegation of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Key, a former chairman of the Board of Directors of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Americas urged the Senate to lift Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension and establish an independent panel to investigate the sexual harassment allegations thoroughly and impartially.

She added that the suspension was an attempt to silence the senator, adding that the Senate President, Goodwill Akpabio, can be a judge and jury in his case.

The former presidential hopeful, who decried the Senate’s handling of the allegation, said the entire episode proves that Nigeria’s political system needs a radical transformation and raises fundamental concerns about justice, gender equity, due process, and the abuse of power.

“I urge immediate actions: Immediate Reinstatement and a Fair Investigation. The Senate must lift Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension and establish an independent panel to investigate the sexual harassment allegations thoroughly and impartially.

“Review of Senate Disciplinary Procedures: The current disciplinary mechanisms must be reviewed to prevent abuse of power and ensure equal treatment of all members, regardless of their gender or political stance.

“Serious Commitment to Gender Equity in Politics: Nigeria needs more women in governance. The silencing of female voices in leadership must end. Women in politics must be protected, empowered, and given the respect they deserve.

“Focus on Real Legislative Work: The Senate must redirect its focus toward serving the Nigerian people by passing laws that solve real problems, not engaging in personal vendettas,” she said.

While she charged Nigerians with demanding accountability, transparency, and justice from senators, she tasked the Senate with acting justly and ensuring that all members are protected from harassment by upholding due process without bias.