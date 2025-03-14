The SWITCH 2025 Leadership Conference was set ablaze with profound revelations as Pastor Korede Komaiya, the President of The Master’s Place Global, delivered a thought-provoking message on Zechariah 8:4.

His teaching on the role of old men and their staffs in guiding the younger generation has since gone viral, stirring deep conversations across social media.

Quoting Zechariah 8:4, Pastor KK emphasised that the “old men and their staffs” symbolise spiritual fathers whose wisdom and authority are crucial in shaping and preserving the authenticity of younger believers. He cautioned ‘Gen Z’ Christians to embrace the mentorship of elders in the faith rather than dismissing their experience.

The message struck a chord online, with users on X (formerly Twitter) sharing their thoughts.

@EkogobongA reminisced: “This man can teach Bible sha. I knew him back when he was a pastor in Living Faith. He is deep in the word… #ORIGINAL DON KK.”

Another social media user, @AderoyeGbemiga, added: “This Gen Z generation wey their head dey hot like Aboki suya, they’ll not hear. But Pastor KK is loaded sha!”

The viral reaction underscores a broader conversation about mentorship, faith, and generational wisdom in Christianity.

Pastor KK’s teaching serves as a reminder that true spiritual growth comes from learning, honouring, and applying the lessons of those who have walked the path before.