The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly (AKHA) has passed a bill to amend some sections of the local government administration law in a bid to ensure effective management and operation of the third-tier system.

This LEADERSHIP gathered followed the successful conclusion of the local government elections held across the 31 councils on Saturday, October 5, and the subsequent swearing in of the elected officials by Governor Umo Eno, on Monday, October 7, 2024.

Presenting a bill to amend the existing LGA law during the House’s plenary, the member representing Etim Ekpo/Ika State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Mfon Idung informed the House that the amendment tinkering on the law became necessary “following the creation of extra wards by the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), from 329 to 368.”

Rt. Hon. Idung, who is the chairman of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, noted that the amendments that affected sections 49 and 52 “will create room for harmony, carry along all political wards, and also ensure the reign of peace in the administration of the LG system.”

For Section 49, the amendment read: “Subject to approval by the Legislative Council, the Chairman shall appoint from outside the legislative council, such number of Supervisors not less than three and not more than eleven to head the departments as may be created by him.”

Besides, section 52 states that; “The number of such Advisers, one of whom shall be a Legal Practitioner in – charge of Legal Matters, shall not exceed five…”

Speaking in support of the amendment, the member representing Mkpat Enin State constituency, Hon. Aniefiok Imoh-Ita, and the member representing Mbo, Rt. Hon. Effiong Johnson noted that “the amendments, when passed, will increase appointments and ensure harmony and smooth running of the local government administration.”

The House was later dissolved into the Committee of the Whole, where the speaker, Elder Udeme Otong (Abak), served as the chairman to consider and adopt the amendments.

The motion to read the bill for the third time and passed was moved by the deputy leader, Rt. Hon. Otobong Bob was seconded by the member representing Esit Eket State Constituency, Hon. Udobia Friday Udo.

The speaker, therefore, directed the clerk of the Assembly, Mrs NsikakAbasi Orok, to communicate the amended bill to the executive for necessary action.