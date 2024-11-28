Akwa Ibom State Government has declared Friday, November 29, 2024, a work-free day in honour of the late First Lady, Pastor (Mrs) Patience Umo Eno.

In a statement on Wednesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Enobong Uwah, the decision was to allow residents and well-wishers to pay their final respects to the late First Lady.

“Further to the final home-going programme of our departed First Lady, Her Excellency, Pastor (Mrs) Patience Umo Eno, the Akwa Ibom State Government, in consultation with the bereaved family, has declared Friday, November 29, 2024, a work-free day in honour of our dear mother,” Uwah announced.

The statement further noted that the day will enable Akwa Ibom residents to attend her obsequies, which are scheduled to take place in Ikot Ekpene Udo in Nsik Ubuim local government area of the state.

“May the gentle soul of our departed First Lady find repose in the bosom of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ,” the statement concluded.