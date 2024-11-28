The United Kingdom government has introduced the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system for non-European visitors to the country.

An ETA is a digital travel permit required for visitors to enter a country. It is linked to a traveller’s passport and grants permission to travel without needing a physical visa.

Starting Thursday, November 28, all eligible non-European visitors can apply for an ETA, which will be required for travel to the UK from January 8, 2025.

According to a press release by the UK’s Home Office on its official website dated November 27, non-Europeans will be able to apply for the ETA in advance.

The ETA is typically used for short stays and helps streamline the border process, though it is not a visa, it allows for easier and quicker entry while maintaining security measures.

Next year, Europeans can apply from March 5, 2025, to travel to the UK from April 2, 2025.

From April 2025, all visitors who don’t need a visa for short stays and don’t have UK immigration status will need an ETA.

UK’s Home Office announced that the new ETA system builds on the initial rollout for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nationals earlier this year. Over 243,000 ETAs were issued to GCC travellers in the first half of 2024.

The ETA will cost £10 and will remain valid for two years or until the holder’s passport expires.

The application process can be completed via the UK ETA app, or through the official gov.uk website for those without smartphones.

Minister for Migration and Citizenship, Seema Malhotra MP, stated, “This expansion of ETA is a significant step forward in delivering a border that’s efficient and fit for the digital age. Through light-touch screening before people step foot in the UK, we will keep our country safe while ensuring visitors have a smooth travel experience.”