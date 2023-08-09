Akwa Ibom Govt Inaugurates Council, Harps On Campaign Promises

Deputy governor of Akwa Ibom State Akon Eyakenyi has expressed optimism in the capacity of Governor Umo Eno-led administration to deliver on its campaign promises.

She said the state government can only meet the yearnings of the people with the support of the people.

Speaking at the inauguration of a socio-political think-tank, the Akpakip Oro Elders’ Advisory Council (AOEAC) at Oron Local Government Area Civic Centre, Eyakenyi said the forum would serve as a rallying point for political office holders in the current administration.

Eyakenyi charged the council to offer quality advice to key political office holders and interface with the authorities on behalf of the people.

She thanked them for supporting the administration of Eno and assured of them of the governor’s determination to give all sections and segments of the state a sense of belonging, even as she urged the council to create a seamless process “to enable political office holders benefit from the wisdom and experience of elders for improved service delivery.”

She said, “Development begins with organisation. Disorder is anti-development. As the administration of Pastor Umo Eno, begins the implementation of the ‘Arise Agenda’ for the benefit of the entire state, including Oro Nation, there’s a need for us to be organised, hence the inauguration of this council.

“The council is charged with offering quality advice rooted in wisdom to political office holders. This will give direction and enhance service delivery.”

The deputy governor also admonished the council to carry everyone along and reach out to the rest of the state, irrespective of political party affiliations in line with the inclusive disposition of the governor.

On behalf of other members of the council, the chairman, Chief Okon Osung (Ikpoto Oro) thanked the deputy governor and other political office holders of Oro extraction, for the confidence reposed in them, pledging to work in line with the terms of reference of the council in order to galvanize Oro for development.

Osung, a veteran journalist and former chairman, Akwa Ibom State Local Government Service Commission (LGSC) emphasised the need to partner with the federal and state governments to deliver the dividends of democracy.

In his vote of thanks, the vice chairman, Prof Okon Eminue, pledged the loyalty of the council to the state government and thanked the deputy governor for bringing government to the grassroots.