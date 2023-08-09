No Room For Criminals In Abia, Gov Otti Declares

Abia State governor Alex Otti has said his administration would not concede any spot in the state to criminals and urged them to relocate or be ready to face the consequences.

Otti stated this, yesterday, at the official launch of the state’s security outfit named, ‘Operation Crush’ and unveiling of 20 Hilux patrol vans donated by the administration to security agencies in the state.

He expressed worry over the rising cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, car-snatching, and other crimes in the state, appealing to the security agencies to make judicious use of the vans.

Otti, who explained that the gesture was part of the administration’s drives to make the state safe, noted that the people and the traditional institution have critical roles to play in the drive.

Responding on behalf of the security agencies, the state commissioner of police, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, said, security is not all about talking but action.

He said the governor had been supporting the agencies through various means, assuring that they would do their best to ensure the security of the state.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP after the launch, Eze Godfrey Onwuka, Otowe 1 of Umutowe Autonomous community, Umuahia South local government area said the gesture was very timely.

The 3rd deputy chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, noted that as community leaders, members of the council are well positioned to partner the agencies in combating crime.