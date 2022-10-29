The Government of Akwa Ibom State has sealed a deal with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and Solutions Hub Limited, for the establishment of a full-service onshore logistics base for marine construction support in the state.

The logistics base, proposed to be sited on a 40 square kilometers space in Ibaka, Mbo Local Government Area of the State, within the already designated Free Trade Zone in Akwa Ibom State, is modeled to be an alternative to existing Logistics bases in Nigeria to offer offshore construction support to West & Central African regions.

Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, speaking during the signing of the Memorandum Of Understanding at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House, Uyo, expressed the pleasure of the government and people of the state over the Ibom Solutions Hub partnership deal and assured of optimum support of the state government and all stakeholders from the state for uninterrupted execution and completion of the project.

Governor Emmanuel congratulated the NNPC on its new status as a Public Limited Liability Company and expressed optimism that the new management will deploy the right business orientation into the company for timely delivery of desired returns.

Expatiating on the enormous natural resources the state holds, the governor informed the NNPC delegation of the need to utilize the resources to address Nigeria’s need in the power and agriculture sectors, especially in the face of impending food crisis.

He, therefore, sued for the acceleration of processes by the NNPC, to bring gas onshore and also actualize the Amonia Fertilizer Plant in the state.

“I’m happy that at a time like this NNPC now being a limited liability company, things will be different.

“The business approach, the speed in execution will be different because the focus is different, then people who are on the board, with the right corporate governance and risk management structure will be able to deliver on the much expected returns,” he stated.

On the Ibom Solutions Hub, he said, “Nobody will disturb this project. Hindrance will not come from the state, the host community or any part of Akwa Ibom at all.”

Earlier, the chairman, Board of Directors, NNPC Limited, Senator Margery Okadigbo, said that NNPC’s commitment to the pact with Ibom Solution Hub and other partners signals a new phase of tapping into the potentials and opportunities in the oil and gas sector.

Senator Okadigbo expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for his approvals and to the government and people of Akwa Ibom State for their invaluable support and hospitality, without which the project would not have commenced.

She noted that investment at the Ibom Solutions Hub will add socio-economic value to the host communities and the state at large.

The Chairman of Mbo Local Government Area, Rt. Hon. Asuquo Eyo, on behalf of the host communities, lauded the Udom Emmanuel led government for the peace in the state.

This, he said, has created the investment friendly atmosphere, which the communities stand to benefit from, and therefore expressed delight with the Ibom Solutions Hub project, pledging the support and cooperation of the host communities.

Highpoint of the occasion was the signing of the agreement by the parties concerned.